Seven more booked for buying assigned lands

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After filing cases against former ministers Prathipati Pulla Rao and P Narayana for allegedly purchasing assigned lands through benamis in Thullur and other villages in the capital region, the CID on Friday registered cases against seven more persons, who bought assigned lands worth lakhs of rupees in Amaravati though they hail from poorer sections.

The CID has already written a letter to the Income Tax Department urging it to probe against 106 people, who allegedly made cash transactions of `2 lakh and above to purchase assigned lands. It is suspected that these people might have acted as benamis for the biggies allegedly involved in the insider trading.

Based on a complaint lodged by Penamaluru tahsildar G Bhadru, the CID registered cases against the seven persons under Sections 177, 402, 420, 468, 471 and 120 (B) of IPC. In his complaint, the tahsildar stated that the seven persons who got white ration cards, were found to have misappropriated the government schemes. “All the seven persons own lands in the capital region and the city. We found that they got white ration cards by submitting fake documents,” Bhadru said.

Following the directions of CID, the tahsildar enquired about antecedents of Pollineni Kondala Rao, Abdul Jamedar, Mandava Anuradha, Bolineni Narasimha Rao, Mandava Nagamani, Bhukya Nagamani and another person and found that they purchased lands in capital region villages in 2014. “In our inquiry, it was revealed that of the seven persons, five are white ration card holders and two pink card holders. They also possess other properties registered in their names,” the Penamaluru tahsildar said.

While Bhukya Nagamani is working in Punjab National Bank, her husband works as an Assistant Engineer in Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station. “Nagamani purchased 0.25 acre of land at Nelapadu. The same is the case with Mandava Nagamani and her sister Anuradha, who purchased one acre each in Venkatapalem. Kondala Rao bought one acre and eight cents of land in Thullur. Abdul Jamedar purchased one acre in Rayapudi, while Narasimha Rao has 0.42 acre of land in his name.

Three officials of the ranks of Deputy Superintendent of Police and inspector were appointed to probe the alleged involvement of binamis in purchasing assigned lands in the capital region and their sources of income. The investigation teams visited capital villages on Friday and collected statements from the seven persons named in the complaint.

“We are collecting the details of the seven persons, including their financial background, as part our probe. The economic status of all the white ration card holders who purchased lands in the capital region, will also be probed,” a senior official told TNIE.

