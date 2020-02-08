This Kurnool teacher ‘begs’ kids to study

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The photo of an elderly man literally begging his students to attend revision exams of Class X went viral on social media.

The photo shows S Anand, a Mathematics teacher at a ZP High School in Chinnapodilla in Pyapili mandal kneeling in front of his students with his hands joined together. It was taken on February 5.

According to sources, as many as 28 students were studying Class X at Chinnapodilla ZPHS. Five students skipped Maths revision exam on February 3.

Speaking to TNIE, Anand said, “By folding my hands, I want to show them that we are all equals. Then I tell them that they can lead a better life than their parents if they study. I chart a road map for them - how much they need to score in the board exam, which college they can attend and how to apply.”

“When the students see their teacher kneeling down, they want to at least try and study well,” he adds.

“The students come from impoverished backgrounds and have no motivation to study. Most of them are first generation learners and I have to do everything within my means to make them come to school,” explains Anand.He said that he had done this to request students to study well and attend classes regularly.

He claimed that it would make him and his pupils closer.

“I understand that shouting at them or even hitting them will only provoke and anger them. It won’t bring about any transformation in their behaviour or encourage them to study,” he adds.