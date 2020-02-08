Vigilance sleuths conduct surprise raids on BIRRD

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The sleuths of Vigilance and Enforcement department, led by DSP Malleswar Reddy, conducted raids on BIRRD (Balaji Institute of Research and Rehabilitation of Disabled) on Friday, following directions from the higher-ups.

According to DSP, V&E directorate had received complaints alleging irregularities in BIRRD during the past five years in the procurement of implants, medicine. Malleswar Reddy said they are going through each and every transaction made during the last several years. The focus is on verifying how much budget was given to BIRRD and how much was spent and if the objective of the BIRRD, which was research is being met or it is getting diverted. He said there are allegations that particular companies were favoured for long without following the due procedure in calling tenders.