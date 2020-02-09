Home States Andhra Pradesh

17-year-old girl murdered in Andhra Pradesh, brother’s role suspected

The incident took place at Limgamguntla village of Narasaraopet mandal in Guntur district on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. 

GUNTUR: Unknown persons murdered a girl under suspicious circumstances but police suspected the involvement of her elder brother in the incident and started inquiry to nab the culprits by collecting evidence. 

According to Narasaraopet rural Circle Inspector (CI) Y Achaiah, deceased L Tanush (17) was murdered by unknown persons who broke into her house. The deceased was an Intermediate second-year student at Kotha Raghuramaiah College of Narasaraopet.

She and her brother Kumaraswamy and other family members attended a function in a nearby village. However, she and her brother came back to their native place on Friday night. 

Kumaraswamy told the police that three persons forcibly entered their house by breaking open the main door and attacked her with an iron rod. The latter succumbed on the spot due to severe head and body injuries.

During their investigation, police did not find any damage to the doors, nor did they find footprints of three persons. Hence, they suspected the victim’s brother’s involvement in the incident. 

According to reports, Kumaraswamy had a verbal spat with the deceased, when he caught her speaking to a person over the phone.  The police started inquiry based on a complaint filed by Kumaraswamy. The body was shifted to Narasaraopet government hospital for post-mortem.

Man molests daughter, arrested Guntur: A man allegedly molested his daughter four days ago and it came to light on Saturday.

According to Chebrolu Circle Inspector (CI) TV Srinivasa Rao, accused Yakasiri Rama Rao belonged to Manchala village of Chebrolu mandal in Guntur district. His wife died a decade ago. His daughter came to his house few days ago and he tried to molest her while she was sleeping. The victim filed a police complaint and the accused was taken into custody. Investigation is underway

