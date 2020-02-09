Arrangements for local body polls underway in Andhra's Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 5,81,536 voters out of 7.23 lakh population of Guntur city will cast their votes. Hence, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is taking steps to ensure smooth conduct of local body polls as per the directions of the State Election Commission (SEC).

According to available data, there are 2,83,455 male and2,97, 985 female voters and 98 belonging to the others category.

These people have enrolled themselves in the voter’s list. The municipal corporation has arranged 582 polling booths in 57 wards including merged villages.

Municipal commissioner C Anuradha said, GMC deputed 15 Returning officers (RO) and 15 Assistant Returning officers (ARO) to ensure smooth conduct of local body elections.

She directed the ROs and AROs to inspect polling booths and submit a report as per the directions of the SEC.

They were also ordered to take all steps to ensure free and fair elections and counting of votes without any disturbances, adding, every employee has to work hard for smooth conduct of the upcoming polls.