Disha police station in Narasaraopet soon, says Guntur SP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Vijaya Rao along with Mahila Mitra Mandal members watched live streaming of Disha police state inauguration programme in Guntur on Saturday and said that station would start at Narasaraopet with 52 police personnel.

He said that the government’s prestigious project Disha police station, was inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Minister for Home M Sucharitha, Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang and other dignitaries participated in the programme. A woman police officer was appointed as nodal officer to create awareness among the public about Disha Act.

“The Disha control room has been set up in the DGP office in Mangalagiri and people can file a complaint through toll-free numbers 100 and 112. Public can download the Disha App from Google Playstore for the same. The State government added Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to curb child abuse, trafficking, molestation and rape of women and girls. People should make good use of the Disha Act to prevent unlawful activities in the society.” Police officers performed a pledge on the occasion.

Additional SP Prasad, Tenali Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K Lakshmi, Guntur urban DSP M Bala Sundara Rao, Circle Inspectors (CIs) Ch Balasubramanyam, G Venkata Rao, B Srinivasa Rao, L Veera Naik and others participated.