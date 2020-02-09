Home States Andhra Pradesh

Minor girl attempts suicide at Alur police station

According to sources, the girl, a resident of Aspari, fell in love with one Madhu, a railway employee of Hosur village in Pathikonda mandal. He was working at Aspari railway station. 

Published: 09th February 2020 08:26 AM

Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A minor girl attempted suicide by consuming pills at Alur police station late on Friday night when the police were conducting counselling to her and her friend, a railway employee, in the presence of their family members. She was rushed to the Alur government general hospital for treatment. 

According to sources, the girl, a resident of Aspari, fell in love with one Madhu, a railway employee of Hosur village in Pathikonda mandal. He was working at Aspari railway station. Madhu continued the affair with the girl without telling her that he was already married. When the girl asked him to marry her, he kept ignoring her. Upon learning that Madhu was already married, the girl filed a complaint at the Aspari police station. 

Not satisfied with the action taken by the Aspari police, the minor girl accompanied by her parents came to Alur police station and filed a complaint. Alur Circle Inspector Bhaskar conducted counselling to the couple in the presence of family members. Unable to bear separation from her lover, the girl consumed pills. The police and her family members rushed her to the government hospital for treatment. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

