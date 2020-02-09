Srikakulam blood banks run out of rare negative stock

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: No blood bank in the district has stock of negative group blood. Blood banks, including Red Cross Blood Bank, GEMS Blood Bank and Government General Hospital Blood Bank are unable to supply the negative group blood to the victims even in emergencies.

Blood bank officials refer the victims to Visakhapatnam for negative group blood. Similarly, family members of the victims arrange negative group blood donors to meet emergency needs. Ramappadu, a resident of Ranasthalam, was critically injured in a road accident on Thursday morning and was advised immediate transfusion of blood by the doctors.

The victim’s kin rushed to all the major blood banks in Srikakulam seeking ‘O’ negative group blood, but could not get it. Accident victims and pregnant women arrange blood donors for transfusion. Keeping the condition of the patient in view, blood banks complete the checking procedures under emergency method, which may not be 100 per cent safe. In the Red Cross Blood Bank, only four ‘A’ positive and 17 ‘O’ positive blood units were available on Friday.

Boards of zero stock of ‘O’ negative, ‘A’ negative, ‘B’ negative and ‘AB’ negative blood units greeted the people on Friday. This apart zero stock of ‘AB’ positive blood is also witnessed in the Red Cross Blood Bank. On the whole, only 21 blood units were available at the blood bank on Friday. A similar situation prevailed in other blood banks on Friday.

Speaking to TNIE, Red Cross Blood Bank chairperson P Jagan Mohan Rao said currently no negative group blood is available in the blood bank.

He also said members of traders’ association came forward to donate blood on February 9 in Srikakulam. A few colleges and workers associations will donate blood on Monday. Mohan Rao also appealed to the people, particularly youths, to donate blood. All groups of blood would be available in the next two days.