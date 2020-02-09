Venkaiah Naidu maiden visit to ENC

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu visited the headquarters of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Saturday. The Vice-President was received by ENC Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain and other officials.

The Vice-President reviewed a ceremonial guard of honour and thereafter held discussions with the Admiral Jain at the ENC. He was given a comprehensive briefing on the role and responsibilities of the ENC. The Vice-President was taken by boat for harbour familiarisation, which was followed by a visit to the indigenously built stealth frigate INS Sahyadri where he was given a guided tour and an overview on the operational capabilities and combat prowess of the Indian Navy.

Later, he interacted with naval personnel.Earlier, the Vice-President was given a warm welcome on his arrival at the Vizag International Airport. He was received by Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao alias Avanthi, District Collector V Vinay Chand, ENC Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral AK Jain, Commissioner of Police RK Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police P Udaya Bhaskar, Joint Collector M Venugopala Reddy, Revenue Divisional Officer P Kishore and others.