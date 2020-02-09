Wife of JC Prabhakar, aide booked for cheating

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Cases of cheating were registered against JC Uma Reddy, wife of former TDP MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy, and C Gopal Reddy, a close associate of JC Brothers, in the One Town police station here on Saturday. Speaking to mediapersons, Joint Transport Commissioner S Prasad Rao said that JC Uma represents Jatadhar Industries, while Gopal Reddy owns Gopalakrishna and Co. The duo were charged with using forged documents to get the BS-III vehicles registered as BS-IV.

As per the Supreme Court direction, BS-III vehicles were banned from April 1, 2017. At that time, Jatadhar Industries and Gopalakrishna and Co had purchased 66 lorries (BS-III vehicles), which were unsold inventory with Ashok Leyland as scrap. However, the documents of the lorries were forged and they were shown as BS-IV vehicles, while getting them registered in Nagaland. Two weeks after registration, the vehicles were brought to Anantapur. In due course, 40 vehicles were sold. The remaining 26 lorries are being currently operated for transport of cement in violation of the norms.

The RTA, which is looking into complaints against the transport companies owned by JC Brothers, found that six lorries were registered in Nagaland using forged documents and lodged a complaint against the vehicle operators. “Based on the complaint given by the Deputy Transport Commissioner, we have registered cases against JC Uma and Gopal Reddy,” said CI Pratap Reddy.

