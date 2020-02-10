Andhra Pradesh man miffed with sister talking on phone, kills her: Police

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The police on Sunday, arrested a man named L Kumaraswamy for murdering his sister Tanusha. The accused has accepted that he attacked the deceased when he found her speaking over the phone with an acquaintance on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, as per the police.

According to Narasaraopet rural Circle Inspector (CI) Y Achaiah, when Kumaraswamy objected to his sister taking with an acquaintance over the phone, she did not pay heed to him and continued talking. Miffed, Kumaraswamy tried to snatch the mobile phone from her hand, but the deceased pushed him back.

Angry, he pushed the deceased violently and she fell to the ground and sustained a severe head injury and succumbed.

Afraid of being put behind bars, the accused created a fake narrative of three unidentified miscreants breaking into their house and attacking his sister with iron rods and killing her.

However, when the police probed, they found neither was there any damage to the house’s main door nor were there any footprints, proving the accused’s version to be untrue.

According to reports, Kumaraswamy and his father L Chinnabasavaiah ran a business in Narasaraopet and lived in Limgamaguntla.

Whenever the father-son duo went out for work to Narasaraopet, the deceased used to talk to her acquaintance for hours over the phone. On being caught, she was disallowed from going to college for the past one month.

The family members even warned the man in question to stop talking to her.

However, the deceased once again contacted the acquaintance on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday but was caught by her brother resulting in her death.