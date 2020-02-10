Home States Andhra Pradesh

Asian Development Bank to lend USD 631 million to Andhra Pradesh

With the State government prioritising Visakhapatnam and Chittoor for development, a master plan for the development of these two places was also evolved by the ADB.

Published: 10th February 2020 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Dollar notes, FDI

For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide $631 million to the Andhra Pradesh government to develop infrastructure in the State and implement policy reforms in Visakhapatnam and Chittoor.

The ADB had earlier prepared a Conceptual Development Plan (CDP) for Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) and identified four places in the corridor -- Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Donakonda and Chittoor -- for development. With the State government prioritising Visakhapatnam and Chittoor for development, a master plan for the development of these two places was also evolved by the ADB.

The bank has approved $631 million in loans and grants for VCIC, comprising a Multi-tranche Financing Facility (MFF). This was announced by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in Parliament recently.

Two tranche MFF of $500 million is meant for key infrastructure. Two tranche Policy-Based Loan of $125 million will be to support policy reforms and institutional development in the State. Grant of $5 million from the multi-donor Urban Climate Change Resilience Trust Fund (UCCRTF) will be provided to build climate change resilient infrastructure in Visakhapatnam. Technical assistance of $1 million will be provided for implementation of policy reforms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asian Development Bank Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh funding
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp