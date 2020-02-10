Asian Development Bank to lend USD 631 million to Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide $631 million to the Andhra Pradesh government to develop infrastructure in the State and implement policy reforms in Visakhapatnam and Chittoor.

The ADB had earlier prepared a Conceptual Development Plan (CDP) for Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) and identified four places in the corridor -- Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Donakonda and Chittoor -- for development. With the State government prioritising Visakhapatnam and Chittoor for development, a master plan for the development of these two places was also evolved by the ADB.

The bank has approved $631 million in loans and grants for VCIC, comprising a Multi-tranche Financing Facility (MFF). This was announced by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in Parliament recently.

Two tranche MFF of $500 million is meant for key infrastructure. Two tranche Policy-Based Loan of $125 million will be to support policy reforms and institutional development in the State. Grant of $5 million from the multi-donor Urban Climate Change Resilience Trust Fund (UCCRTF) will be provided to build climate change resilient infrastructure in Visakhapatnam. Technical assistance of $1 million will be provided for implementation of policy reforms.