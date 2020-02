By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A barge transporting 600 tonnes of rice to a ship, sank near the seashore in Kakinada. According to port officials, a barge named KKD - 81 belonging to a rice exporter named Satyam Balaji Rice was carrying 600 tonnes of rice to a ship named BAR, anchored in Kakinada port.

The ship will make its way to Senegal in West Africa. On Sunday, when the barge was approaching the ship at 5 am, the barge overturned due to sudden large waves. Around 15 people onboard it were rescued.