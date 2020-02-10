Congress to contest all seats in Andhra local body polls

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president S Sailajanath has said that Congress would contest all seats in the ensuing local body elections.

Addressing the media at Indira Bhavan here, he asked the YSRC MPs to raise AP Reorganisation issues in the Parliament. He demanded that the State government pass a resolution in the Assembly against the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the State.

“Though the State had received abundant rainfall and majority of water bodies were filled to the capacity, yet the crops had dried up in Anantapur district due to the ‘negligent’ attitude of the State government. YSRCP which promised to achieve special category status for the State had done nothing after coming to power,” Sailajanath claimed.

Former Tirupati MP Dr Chinta Mohan alleged that the Centre had been destroying all systems in the country. He called upon cadre to strengthen party in the district.DCC president Chevuri Deva Kumar Reddy and others were present on the occasion.