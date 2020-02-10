Coronavirus fear: Drastic drop in tourist footfall in Andhra Pradesh causes concern

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The coronavirus that has created havoc in China has far wider ramifications with tourism suffering the most in Asian countries. The industry has started feeling the pinch as several countries are reporting a drop in tourists. Fear of the virus is so strong that there has been 25 per cent of cancellation of trips by travellers to Thailand, Hongkong, Taiwan, Bali, Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia Malaysia and Singapore from various parts of the country, including Visakhapatnam.

The Indian Association of Tour Operators’ projected a likely loss of Rs 3,600 crore across the country if the inbound travellers continue to cancel their trips. There are about 350 travel agents in the State and about 120 travel agents sell outbound tours. According to sources, the bookings are slow at this moment and if the situation continues, the industry will be very severely affected. The losses could be around Rs 10 crore per month in Andhra Pradesh and it will be Rs 60 crore to Rs 70 crore if situation did not return to normal in the next six months, they said.

Besides, generally February first week is the time when most people plan for holiday trips to these countries from mid April to mid June during summer. However, this time around for the past nine days, there have been no advance bookings. According to sources, nine international flights, containing 190 passengers, take off to Malaysia, Singapore and Abu Dhabi from Vizag International Airport every week.

According to Tours and Travellers’ Association of Andhra Pradesh president Vijaya Mohan said there was no need for panic for tourists as almost all tourist destinations are safe now as they have taken stringent measures against spread of the virus. Almost all the countries have restricted entry of people from China or those who have a travelled to China after January. "We were able to convince some people to go ahead with their already scheduled travel to Thailand and other countries, but some are cancelling their trips out of sheer fear. All tour operators and associations appealed to these countries to come together to step up measures to build confidence among tourists that their countries were safe and no need for panic," he said.

PS Kumar of travel links told TNIE that they were facing a very grave situation as many people were not willing to undertake foreign jaunt till normalcy is restored. He said students from Vizag studying in Australia were cancelling their travel tickets via Singapore, Bangkok and Malaysia as they don’t want touch the airports in these countries. At least 10 tickets were cancelled in one week though they were not paid even cancellation charges, he said and added that some students were preferring to go to Australia via Abu Dhabi and Auckland even the ticket fare for Australia was Rs 85,000 against normal route fare of Rs 50,000.

“All ASEAN countries will now be concerned on the decrease in footfalls of tourist to their respective countries and Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia have already released advisories saying that their countries are safe to visit and that they have stopped allowing any Chinese citizens to enter their countries. But the main killer is the fear among travellers, forcing them to shy away or cancelling their travel. All the ASEAN countries will have to work together to remove the fear and assure the tourists on a single platform and how safe it is travel to their destinations,” Vijaya Mohan said, adding, “in spite of the assurances being given by the respective countries, the fear is bringing in cancellation.

Usually by this time, we see bookings happening for the summer season, but that is not happening.”

Panic among tourists such that some even cancelling trips to Nepal citing that it was close to China though there were no cases in Nepal, he said and added that on a single day on Saturday there were cancellation of 10 bookings for Nepal.

There has been no problem for outward tourist and travellers to Europe, Gulf and the United States (US) from India. However, many from these countries are not willing to come to countries in Asia due to fear psychosis, he said.

However, Madhav, manager of a plush city hotel, who returned from Thailand on Sunday said he did not face any problem during his visit though they were little bit scared before venturing to Thailand. However, in Thailand there was no fear of virus as that country had taken strict measures against the coronavirus.

Panic grips tourists across the globe

Panic among tourists such that some even cancelling trips to Nepal citing that it was close to China though there were no cases in Nepal, Vijaya Mohan said and added that on a single day on Saturday there were cancellation of 10 bookings for Nepal