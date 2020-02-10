De-worming tablets to be given to AP students on February 10

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to mark National De-worming Day, a massive drive to distribute de-worming tablets to people in the age group of one to 19 was held across Guntur district on Monday. The District Medical and Health Office doctors conducted a campaign among students, released posters and 34-second video footage to create awareness among them.

The doctors explained six precautions to be taken to remain worm-free. “Mainly, roundworm, whipworm, hookworm and tapeworm create health problems for children in the country. Hence, students should wash their hands with water and soap before consuming food,” a doctor said.

According to reports, children infected by roundworm, hookworm or whipworm, develop symptoms such as diarrhoea, abdominal pain, intestinal obstruction, anaemia and cognitive development.

Children become infected by ingesting roundworm and whipworm so they have to take tablets, which are chewable.

Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) coordinator Dr G Chandrasekhar said that more than 10,05,488 children in the age group of one to 19 across the district were given albendazole tablets in government, private schools and colleges on Monday.

He urged the teachers to explain to children that the tablets are chewable and.“We will distribute the tablets to the remaining students on February 17 if anyone is absent on Monday.”