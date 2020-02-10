Five killed, two injured in head-on collision between autorickshaw and lorry in Guntur

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Five persons were killed and two others severely injured in a head-on collision between an auto rickshaw and a lorry in Guntur district on Monday.

The mishap took place near Repudi village of Phirangipuram mandal of the district when an auto carrying seven persons from Narsaraopet to Guntur collided with a lorry coming in the opposite direction at high speed.

The passengers in the auto were returning to their native Puttakota village in Phirangipuram mandal after attending a function when the mishap took place.

The deceased include two men, two women and a three-month-old boy. The injured were shifted to the Guntur Government Hospital for treatment.