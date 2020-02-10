Mangalagiri cops counsel 38 history sheeters

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police warned rowdy sheeters that strict action will be taken against them if they disturb law and order in villages under Mangalagiri rural police station’s jurisdiction in Guntur district.

The police counselled 38 history sheeters in the police station and warned them not to indulge in anti-social activities in the villages.

Mangalagiri rural Circle Inspector (CI) P Seshagiri Rao called the history sheeters to the police station on Sunday and warned that they should not spoil the peaceful environment in villages.

“We will conduct surveillance on history sheeters so that they don’t create unpleasant situation in villages. They should not get involved in land disputes. If they do so, they will be penalised.”

Sub-Inspector (SI) Srinivasa Reddy also warned them not to involve any unlawful activities in the villages. “Surveillance of history sheeters by the police department is necessary so that they don’t commit heinous crimes and live peacefully with their family members.”