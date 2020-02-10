Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mangalagiri cops counsel 38 history sheeters

Mangalagiri rural Circle Inspector (CI) P Seshagiri Rao called the history sheeters to the police station on Sunday and warned that they should not spoil the peaceful environment in villages.

Published: 10th February 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police warned rowdy sheeters that strict action will be taken against them if they disturb law and order in villages under Mangalagiri rural police station’s jurisdiction in Guntur district.

The police counselled 38 history sheeters in the police station and warned them not to indulge in anti-social activities in the villages.

Mangalagiri rural Circle Inspector (CI) P Seshagiri Rao called the history sheeters to the police station on Sunday and warned that they should not spoil the peaceful environment in villages.

“We will conduct surveillance on history sheeters so that they don’t create unpleasant situation in villages. They should not get involved in land disputes. If they do so, they will be penalised.”

Sub-Inspector (SI) Srinivasa Reddy also warned them not to involve any unlawful activities in the villages. “Surveillance of history sheeters by the police department is necessary so that they don’t commit heinous crimes and live peacefully with their family members.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mangalagiri Mangalagiri police
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp