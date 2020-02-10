Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao asks Visakhapatnam TDP MLAs to resign

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has demanded the resignation of four TDP MLAs from Vizag and asked them to seek re-election if they are more committed to Amaravati. He said the MLAs were not supporting Vizag as capital though they were elected with the votes of people of the Port City.

Speaking to mediapersons, Srinivasa Rao said Visakhapatnam will be the only executive capital as part of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plan of decentralisation of power to ensure equitable development of all three regions of the State.

“The TDP leaders feel that the party cannot be revived in the State if all novel government schemes are implemented, benefiting a large number of people. That’s why, the Opposition parties are making baseless allegations,” the minister alleged. He said house site pattas will be given to the poor by Ugadi and added that the TDP leaders were questioning land pooling only in Visakhapatnam, not in Vijayawada and Tirupati.

Demanding that the Opposition parties prove charges of land grabbing in the last seven months, the minister said the government will not spare anyone who indulged in land encroachments.

He said large scale ACB raids were being conducted in the State to check corruption and ensure good governance. “Though TDP leaders are not expressing it openly, they are happy as land prices in Visakhapatnam will go up. Most of the lands and theatres in the city belong to TDP leaders. The TDP leaders are making discrete enquiries that when the capital will be shifted,” the Tourism Minister claimed.