Moderate rain likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh in next 2 days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Denizens of the city on Sunday woke up to a surprise rain and chilly weather. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the unusual weather is likely to continue in North Andhra and Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts for the next two days. The IMD forecast that North Andhra districts will receive rainfall on Monday due to wind confluence.

The Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) predicted that there will be moderate rainfall in Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts on Monday and Tuesday due to wind confluence. In contrast, Rayalaseema region will have dry to normal weather in the coming two days.

CWC Director Ramachandra Rao said, “The unseasonal rains are caused due to wind confluence. Cool wind from the North is causing rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and some parts of Odisha.”

Though Vijayawada received rainfall, Vizag which had been experiencing occasional rainfall and chilly weather conditions for the past one week, remained dry. Several places across the State experienced light to moderate rainfall on Sunday.

Therlam and Merakamudidam in Vizianagaram district recorded the highest rainfall of 6 cm, while Chodavaram in Visakhapatnam, Garividi and Garugubilli in Vizianagaram and Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district received the lowest rainfall of 1 cm. Most places in South Andhra reported the minimum temperature of above normal. Temperature of below normal was recorded at isolated places in Coastal Andhra on Sunday.