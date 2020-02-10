Home States Andhra Pradesh

Moderate rain likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh in next 2 days

The Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) predicted that there will be moderate rainfall in Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts on Monday and Tuesday due to wind confluence.

Published: 10th February 2020 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Rains

For representational purposes (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Denizens of the city on Sunday woke up to a surprise rain and chilly weather. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the unusual weather is likely to continue in North Andhra and Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts for the next two days. The IMD forecast that North Andhra districts will receive rainfall on Monday due to wind confluence.

The Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) predicted that there will be moderate rainfall in Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts on Monday and Tuesday due to wind confluence. In contrast, Rayalaseema region will have dry to normal weather in the coming two days.

CWC Director Ramachandra Rao said, “The unseasonal rains are caused due to wind confluence. Cool wind from the North is causing rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and some parts of Odisha.”

Though Vijayawada received rainfall, Vizag which had been experiencing occasional rainfall and chilly weather conditions for the past one week, remained dry. Several places across the State experienced light to moderate rainfall on Sunday.

Therlam and Merakamudidam in Vizianagaram district recorded the highest rainfall of 6 cm, while Chodavaram in Visakhapatnam, Garividi and Garugubilli in Vizianagaram and Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district received the lowest rainfall of 1 cm. Most places in South Andhra reported the minimum temperature of above normal. Temperature of below normal was recorded at isolated places in Coastal Andhra on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh rain AP weather Andhra Weather
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp