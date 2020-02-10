Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu influenced Reuters to plant fake story on KIA Motors, alleges YSRC MP Gorantla

Hindupur YSRC MP Gorantla Madhav has alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu influenced the news agency Reuters to plant fake story on Kia Motors.

Published: 10th February 2020 08:18 AM

YSR Congress MP Gorantla Madhav addressing the public and intellectuals in Anantapur on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Hindupur YSRC MP Gorantla Madhav has alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu influenced the news agency Reuters to plant fake story on Kia Motors.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the MP criticised the TDP for trying to gain mileage by spreading false news of KIA Motors moving out of AP.

“I went to TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu when he was speaking in the Parliament only to tell him not to speak lies in the House but not to threaten him,” he clarified. Madhav claimed that he met a representative of KIA Motors to discuss the issue of providing jobs to locals, but the TDP distorted it to mislead people. The CI-turned-MP demanded Naidu to tender an apology for circulating false news on KIA Motors making efforts to move out of AP.

“Naidu is unable to digest the development of the State under the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. That is why, he is indulging in mudslinging,” he alleged. Defending three-capital proposal, the YSRC MP said that the decentralisation is imperative for the equitable development of all three regions.

Comments

