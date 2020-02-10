Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP grabbed land in Visakhapatnam after cyclone Hudhud, says YSRC

Addressing mediapersons here, Amarnath said the TDP leaders should tell people why they constituted a fact-finding committee.

YSRC MLA Gudivada Amarnath speaking at a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Sunday I Express

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC Anakapalle MLA and party spokesperson Gudivada Amarnath on Sunday said Telugu Desam Party leaders had resorted to the encroachment of lands by tampering records citing that the said records were damaged due to cyclone Hudhud.

He said land allocation made to Lulu Group on RK Beach was cancelled due to violations.  

He said land allocation made to Lulu Group on RK Beach was cancelled due to violations.
“The TDP leaders are resorting to a misinformation campaign that Kia Motors is exiting the State. The TDP leaders should remember during whose tenure IT Hills at Rushikonda and Health City at Arilova were set up,” he said.

He urged the TDP MLAs from north Andhra region to express their opinion on the executive capital at Visakhapatnam.

Stating that the State was affected by “Chandranna virus”, he said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was not saying anything other than Amaravati villages and 33,000 acres. He said the former chief minister did not develop his native Rayalaseema and did precious little for north Andhra in 14 years as chief minister. Amarnath said Jana Sena party leader Pawan  Kalyan was dillydallying between politics and films. 

“Kalyan has neither commitment nor any ideology,” he said and accused the Opposition leaders of using unparliamentary language, while criticising Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSRC leader Koyya Prasada Reddy said the TDP leaders were now speaking about land grabbing and it’s akin to devil quoting the scriptures. He said the TDP leaders grabbed land worth thousands of crores in Vizag.

Former TDP MLAs Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Ayyanna Patrudu and Peela Govind should tell what development they have done in the region during their tenure as MLAs.

He said Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving new ration cards to all eligible people and the TDP leaders were raising a hue and cry that they were removing lakhs of cards.

