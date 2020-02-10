Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three capitals only for real estate business: Andhra BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana

Speaking on CAA, he said that the Opposition parties had been misleading the people for their own interests.

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: BJP State chief Kanna Lakshminarayana on Sunday said the government was establishing three capitals only for supporting real estate business. Speaking to reporters here, he said that no development would take place in north coastal Andhra Pradesh even after the Secretariat comes up in Visakhapatnam.  

“The previous TDP government indulged in a land scam in Amaravati in a big way and the present YSRC government is doing the same in Visakhapatnam. The government is shifting the Secretariat for doing land scams in Visakhapatnam,” he alleged.

Completion of ongoing projects is the responsibility of the State government, he said, adding that the Centre will grant the funds after submitting the bills of the related works. “The Centre has fulfilled almost all promises made to the State,” he maintained.  

Speaking on CAA, he said that the Opposition parties had been misleading the people for their own interests. The BJP will conduct awareness programmes on CAA across the State, he said.

