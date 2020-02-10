Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati Urban SP to give half of his salary to fund education of students

Tirupati Urban SP Avula Ramesh Reddy promises to contribute 50% of his salary to fund education of meritorious students.

Published: 10th February 2020 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati Urban SP Avula Ramesh Reddy promises to contribute 50% of his salary to fund education of meritorious students. Ramesh Reddy said that they would ensure the safety of pilgrims and denizens. A 2007 batch IPS officer of Tripura cadre, he expressed happiness over getting a chance to serve his State after 13 years. Measures will be taken to create awareness among people on Disha Act. He sought the coordination of police officials and the TTD for ensuring safety and security of pilgrims visiting Tirumala. One best story would be shortlisted every month and a cash prize of Rs 5,000 would be paid to the journalist who contributed it.

