YSRC trying to suppress students’ agitation against CM's decision on decentralisation: K Narayana

Vangaveeti Radha said the agitations for the united state capital were getting stronger by the day as more people were participating in them.

K Narayana, national council secretary of the Communist Party of India during Express chat

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the YSRC government was trying to suppress agitation of students’ against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision on decentralisation of administration, by arresting them for no valid reasons, CPI national secretary K Narayana demanded that the Vice-Chancellor of the Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) Rajasekhar be suspended immediately.

He, along with former MLA and Telugu Desam leader Vangaveeti Radha Krishna, visited Help Hospital in Vijayawada on Sunday, and extended solidarity to the university students, Chinnam Suresh and Paruchuri Kumari Nanda, who were injured during a recent protest in front of the ANU campus.

Narayana alleged that the university vice-chancellor Rajasekhar was behaving like an ‘ardent supporter’ of the YSRC, and asked the government why it was using police force on students when they raised their voice against the injustice happening with them and farmers of the capital region.

“Though the students were staging protests peacefully, police arrested them only to create tension. Cases are being foisted against the students for raising slogans ‘Jai Amaravati’,” Narayana observed.

Vangaveeti Radha said the agitations for the united state capital were getting stronger by the day as more people were participating in them. “When the students brought pressure on the State government on the capital issue, CM Jagan instructed the police to file cases against them. We are with the students and farmers,” Radha reiterated.

