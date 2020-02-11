Andhra decentralisation boosts economic growth: Experts

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Available natural and human resources in Andhra Pradesh can be best utilised through decentralisation, said noted economist KC Reddy. Speaking at a seminar organised by Jana Chaitanya Vedika on ‘Decentralisation and Social Development’ here on Monday, Reddy said the government should take concrete measures to remove regional imbalances.

In the wake of liberalisation policies of the government, more investments should be made in backward regions, he said.

Former vice-chancellor of Dravidian University KS Chalam said executive capital in Visakhapatnam will help develop North Andhra, which remained underdeveloped for several decades. The average income of people was mere Rs 45,000 in areas such as Ichchapuram, Araku and Kurupam. Visakhapatnam is best suited for executive capital.

A proposal to make Visakhapatnam capital was made way back in 1953. People of North Andhra are wholeheartedly supporting the three-capital plan, he said.