Andhra police suspended over illicit affair

GUNTUR: A married woman filed a complaint against a sub-inspector, with Superintendent of Police
(SP) Ch Vijaya Rao, alleging that the SI had an intimate relationship with her earlier, but was ignoring her now. Responding to the complaint, the SP on the basis of a preliminary inquiry, suspended the cop.
GUNTUR: A married woman filed a complaint against a sub-inspector, with Superintendent of Police
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Acid sale ban: Delhi High Court seeks government's response
Coronavirus threat triggers fear over Chinese parcels, impacts Ranthambore tourism
Kolkata's Presidency University students continue Hindu Hostel handover sit-in, one falls sick
Gujarat changes Budget presentation date prior to US President Donald Trump's visit
15 crore loans extended to women under PMMY till Jan 2020, TN tops
We respect mandate, best wishes to Kejriwal: Prakash Javadekar