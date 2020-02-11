Botcha slams Naidu for backing former intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Monday reiterated that the process of setting up three capitals had begun the very same day the announcement was made by the State government in this regard.

Speaking to mediapersonsons here, he, however, refused to give further details. The State government is committed to developing North Andhra along with other regions to promote balanced growth, he said.

Referring to suspension of former intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao on charges of ‘serious misconduct’ in the procurement of security equipment and indulging in acts amounting to even treason, the minister said it was unfortunate that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was supporting the officials who are facing corruption charges. The TDP chief was criticising the State government for every action and politicising it for political mileage.