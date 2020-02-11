Centre making efforts for Jyothi’s safe return from Wuhan: Andhra MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy has said that the Central government is making efforts to bring back Indian students and others stranded in coronavirus-hit Wuhan. She was stopped by the Chinese authorities from flying out of the country as she was running a temperature.

On Monday, the mother of the 21-year-old techie Annem Jyothi, A Prameela, along with her relatives, met the Nandyal MP in Delhi. Later, they along with the MP, met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and requested him to bring back Jyothi.

Speaking to media, the MP said that Jaishankar had responded positively to their request. He stated that the Indian Embassy is providing all assistance to the stranded people. “The Indian Embassy is in touch with Jyothi and has been looking after her health and supplying essentials to her,” he added.

Parents’ appeal for daughter’s evacuation