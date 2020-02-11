Coronavirus outbreak: 60 China returnees under observation at their houses in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 60 people who visited or came from China to Visakhapatnam, have been under house observation for the last two weeks, said nodal officer Pardhasaradhi here on Monday.

While 12 people came to Vizag international airport directly, others arrived from Kolkata airport. In the city, GVMC and other health staff are monitoring the health status of China returnees, whereas in rural areas Primary Health Centre and additional staff deployed by the DM&HO are observing their health condition.

All those who are under house observation, had come from provinces other than Wuhan in China. None of them has developed any suspected symptoms of coronavirus in the last two weeks and they are healthy, he said and added that they will be under observation for two more weeks. The health department is taking all precautions as per the advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry, he said.

Speaking at an awareness programme organised by the Praja Arogya Vedika on coronavirus, Indian Medical Association vice-president Malladi Subramanya Sarma said, “As the seasons are changing and the threat of virus is more, everyone should be cautious and live in clean environs with proper protection.”