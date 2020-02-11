Court relief for mahant of Sri Swamy Hathiramji Math

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday issued interim orders keeping in abeyance the Government Orders issued on January 28 to suspend Arjun Das, the mahant of Sri Swamy Hathiramji Math in Tirupati.

Das was suspended by the commissioner of the Endowments department until the completion of an inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of land.

He has been accused of irregularities and not taking necessary action to prevent encroachment of math land under Sections 83 to 86 of the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowment Act 30/1987, and failing to protect the property.

Following his suspension, Das approached the High Court, which issued interim orders keeping in abeyance the suspension orders. Justice AV Sesha Sai said there was no quorum when the Dharmik Parishad met to decide on the suspension. The judge then directed the commissioner of the Endowments department to file a counter affidavit explaining the reasons for suspending the mahant, and posted the matter for further hearing after three weeks.

Senior counsel S Ramachandra Rao, appearing for Das, argued that the Endowments department commissioner’s decision was unilateral and the mahant was not served any notice seeking an explanation over the allegations or given an opportunity to give an explanation.