Kurnool Municipal Corporation elections: Voter finds actor Venkatesh’s photo on her ID

KURNOOL: Actor Venkatesh’s photo appeared on the voter ID of a Kurnool woman. The woman voter, who was shocked to find the actor’s photo on her voter ID, immediately complained to the officials.

Ever since the voter list was published on Friday, several people have been thronging the Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC) office to check their names. It is learnt that the officials have so far received 500 complaints from denizens on voter data mismatch such as listing of wrong names and residential addresses.

The woman, K Rani (20), belonging to 31st ward in the city, enrolled her name in the voter list recently. But the officials wrongly affixed the actor’s photo instead of hers.

A voter identity card with a photo of Tollywood actor Daggubati Venkatesh. (Photo | EPS)

With the voter ID going viral on social media, the civic officials said that they are on the job of correcting the errors in the voter list. There are a total of 4,48,774 voters in 52 revenue wards in Kurnool.

Of them, 2,20,191 are male voters, 2,28,502 are female voters and 81 belong to the third gender.

The officials displayed the voter list on the notice board at the KMC office and sent the same to ward offices and uploaded it on the website four days ago.

“Mistakes may have crept in at the time of enrolment at the electoral registration office,” KMC election cell in charge Israel said.

Dog photo in voter list

Eluru: Exposing the indifference of officials in preparing voter list, a dog’s photo was featured in the list instead of a voter. A voter named Banni Gara (19) in division 12, was allotted serial number 5, 928 at polling station 194. Taking everyone by surprise, a dog’s photo was printed in the voter list instead of Banni Gara’s.