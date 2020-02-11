Naidu cries foul, says YSRC government targeting officials who worked with him

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC government of resorting to destructive and vindictive politics, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has found fault with it over the suspension of senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao. “No postings and salaries are being given to 200 to 300 officers. I have never seen such an administration during my 40 years of political career. Suspending such a senior and DG rank IPS officer is the first time in history. There were no such instances in any other State or even at the Centre. This is not at all a good procedure,’’ he told reporters here on Monday.

Alleging that the government was targeting and going vindictive against those officials worked with him when he was chief minister, Naidu said that the officers were in no way related to the decisions taken by his government.

“The Chief Minister will take the decision and the officers will execute the same,” he said and assured that the TDP will stand by the officials who are falling prey to the vindictive decisions of the YSRC government.

On releasing the order suspending the IPS officer at midnight, Naidu observed in a lighter vein, “The Chief Secretary appears enthusiastic”. “In the name of CID inquiry, the government can do nothing except causing physical and mental agony. But the officials responsible should be prepared to repay the price for their acts,” he cautioned.

“Now it is AB Venkateswara Rao and it will be you (police officers) tomorrow. What happened in the case of former Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam? ,” Naidu alleged. When asked about the I-T raids, Naidu just said “let’s see”.

Centre informed

Days after placing 1989-batch IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao under suspension for alleged misconduct in purchase of security equipment, the State government on Monday reportedly communicated to the Centre about its action against the All India Service (AIS) officer. As per the prescribed rules, the State government has to inform the Centre about any action taken against an AIS officer. Sources said the State, however, did not ask the Centre to conduct a probe into the allegations. The government is mulling handing over the probe into allegations to either CID or the ACB.