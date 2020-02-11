ODF++ status: Rs 209.81 crore sanctioned for FSTPs in 76 non-Amrut ULBs in Andhra 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, in its efforts to achieve ODF++ status, on Monday released Rs 209.81 crore for establishment of Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants (FSTPs) in 76 non-Amrut urban local bodies in the State. The FSTPs will be constructed in design, build, operate and transfer (DBOT Hybrid Annuity Model) basis and the project is divided into seven packages.

Most of the towns in AP, one of the first State in the country to declare all its 110 cities and towns Open Defecation Free (ODF), are facing a large burden of untreated faecal waste entering the environment due to indiscriminate disposal of septage (waste evacuated from pit latrines and septic tanks) by private gulpers, causing public health and environmental risks.

The problem is particularly acute in towns and cities abutting rivers and large water bodies.

To achieve ODF++ status in the State and treat the faecal waste, the FSTPs are proposed in the 76 non-Amrut ULBs in the State on a priority basis.

The Swachh Andhra Corporation has floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) for setting up on DBOT-Hybrid Annuity basis dividing the said project into seven packages/clusters. Five agencies have submitted their bids.

Based on the Swachh Andhra Corporation proposals, the government has accorded administrative sanction for Rs 112.568 crore as capital cost (50 per cent of capital cost will be paid to the developer within six months and balance will be paid for a period of 9.5 years) and Rs 97.25 crore as operation and maintenance cost (for a period of 9.5 years). In total, the government-sanctioned Rs 209.818 crore, of which Central grant is 75 per cent and 25 per cent State government share.

Urban Local Bodies

Package 1: Gooty, Kadiri, Kalyandurgam, Madakasira, Paamidi, Puttaparthi, Rayadurg, Rayachoty, Pulivendula, Dhone, Jammalamadugu.

Package 2: Badvel, Mydukur, Rajampet, Yerraguntla, Allagadda, Atmakur, Gudur, Nandikotkur, Palamaneru, Punganur

Package 3: Nagari, Puttur, Atmakur, Gudur, Naidupet, Sullurpet, Venkatagiri, Kandukur, Kanigiri, Markapur, Giddalur