Over 1000 complaints filed in Guntur using Dial 100 in January

Guntur police received 1,037 calls through Dial 100 service in the month of January. In response to those calls, police filed 75 cases.

Published: 11th February 2020 07:48 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur police received 1,037 calls through Dial 100 service in the month of January. In response to those calls, police filed 75 cases. Out of the 709 calls received by the urban police department, around 640 of them were solved and the remaining 49 are under investigation.

Meanwhile, the rural police received 328 phone calls in January and 302 of them were resolved. The rest are under investigation. Of the calls received, 174 pertained to bodily offense, 113 road accidents, 27 property and theft cases, eight suicide attempts and 715 were related to other cases.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Vijaya Rao said the police officials have been ordered to respond immediately and resolve problems of the public after receiving calls through Dial 100.He appreciated the staff working in the Dial-100 department and directed them to take stern action against those spreading misinformation through the phone call based complaint service.

