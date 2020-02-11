Schools can’t collect money for events like school anniversaries, Teachers' Day: AP High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday said that educational institutions cannot collect money from students for conducting events such as school anniversaries, school games, Teachers’ Day and Freshers’ Day.

The court asked the district educational officers to take action against the educational institutions which do not follow the court directions.

The court was hearing a PIL. The petitioner produced the receipts of the money collected by some educational institutions in the name of events. The court issued notices to the corporate schools to file their counter.