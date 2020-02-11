SIT will probe insider trading: CM on Amaravati

Kalyan Tholeti By

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said a special investigation team (SIT) will be constituted to probe alleged insider trading in Amaravati. “SIT will assist the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is already looking into it. Law will take its course,” he said in an informal interaction with select media at his camp-office in Tadepalli.

Touching upon a range of issues, the Chief Minister made it crystal clear that his government was pressing forward with a long-term vision for the development of the State — neither vindictive nor short-sighted. “If you look at it from a third man’s perspective, as a neutral person... I am sure everybody will agree we are taking the right decisions. Take for instance, English medium in government schools. If we introduce English medium now, we will get the results 20 years from now. If we don’t have the vision, we will be ruining future generations. All parents committees in government schools have resolved they want English medium. Ask anyone!” he said.

A key component of his vision is the decentralisation of administration which has attracted criticism. But Jagan is firm that shifting the executive to Visakhapatnam is the right thing to do. “We are not Saudi Arabia. We don’t have the money in our vaults.. everybody knows the situation. Even today, we have to go by a single lane here. By TDP’s own account, we have to invest Rs 2 crore per acre to provide basic infrastructure in Amaravati which works out to over Rs 1.06 lakh crore. No state government can spend more than Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 6,000 crore. Naidu government spent Rs 5,000 crore in five years. Even if we spend Rs 7,000 crore, it will be a pittance. The situation will be the same five years hence. If we invest 10 per cent of that amount in Vizag, it can be the State’s growth engine,” the Chief Minister reasoned, adding that the State’s youth can go to Vizag for jobs instead of going to cities in other States.

Experts have questioned the rationale of having a legislative capital away from the executive, pointing at practical difficulties as all the officials will have to be where the Assembly is in session. But Jagan is not convinced. “In Karnataka, winter session is held in Belagavi. In Maharashtra, Assembly sessions are held in Nagpur,” he countered, asserting that where the Chief Minister sits is his prerogative and nobody has the power to deny that. The conversation inevitably veered to the ongoing stand-off in the Legislative Council and the government’s decision to scrap it.

The Chief Minister was categorical that Council, despite being revived in the then united AP by his father the late YSR, cannot be political in its functioning. The decision to scrap it drew flak as the YSRC itself was going to gain a majority in the House in a year. Replying to that, Jagan insisted he was not the one to brook delays. “Every day counts. We are elected for five years to do good work. TDP has made a mockery of the system by intentionally delaying bills. They are not even bothered about rules,” he rued. Jagan is confident the bills on decentralisation cannot be stopped for more than three months.

To a query on the reason for introducing the bills in the State Legislature in the first place, the Chief Minister admitted that no bill was required to decentralise the administration.

“We did it however to send a message that we will do justice to Amaravati while doing justice to the other parts of the State. Had we introduced only one bill to replace the CRDA with the AMRDA, it would have sent a wrong message to the farmers in Amaravati. Nobody can stop these bills. Were they able to stop English medium in government schools or separate commissions for SCs and STs?” he questioned. In the same breath, he reiterated that no injustice would be done to Amaravati farmers and referred to the sops announced for them like extension of annuity from 10 to 15 years and doubling of compensation to Rs 5,000 a month for landless workers.

He was also critical of those who say Vizag may not be ideal in view of its location. “All coastal areas in the State are vulnerable to cyclones. In Krishna district, there are instances of cyclones. Beyond all this, we need to realise Vizag is the number 1 city in the State. It is among the top in tier-II cities in the country. Our aim is to make it tier-I city. It is also untrue that the city has a drinking water problem,” the Chief Minister explained.

Elaborating further on his vision, Jagan cited government schemes pertaining to education, housing, irrigation and agriculture. “What is development? Is not changing the face of schools under Nadu-Nedu development? We are providing 9 amenities including English labs in all government schools. We are introducing English medium in all schools. We are ensuring that no bill is kept pending. We have hiked salaries... We are implementing Amma Vodi to incentivise parents. We are giving free reimbursement. Similarly in healthcare, we are changing the shape of government hospitals. We will have 27 teaching hospitals by the end of this government’s tenure. By April, 510 types of medicines conforming to WHO, and GMP standards will be made available at all government hospitals. Treatment is free for 1259 types of diseases including all stages of cancer. In East Godavari, we are implementing a pilot project covering 2,000 diseases and it will be extended to all districts. Is this not development?” the Chief Minister questioned.

On agriculture, he termed the Rythu Bharosa Kendras as a game-changer. “70 per cent farmers have less than a hectare. Rythu Bharosa (income support scheme) will help them and meet 80 per cent of their cost of production. All RBKs will be operational by Kharif season and they will teach farmers the best practices and help them get fertilisers, seeds etc without hassles. Is this not development?” he asked. On housing too, he said the government had been working right from day one to issue pattas to 25 lakh people. They will be distributed this Ugadi and every year, six lakh houses will be constructed for the poor, the Chief Minister said.

Jagan, notwithstanding harsh criticism from certain quarters, is clearly not afraid of taking hard decisions. As he put it, “If you don’t take decisions when you are in a position to do so, that is a sin. The beauty of it is that CM is like a father to the state... decisions can make or break a State. We have to be conscious of that.”

