Untimely rain damages crops in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Untimely rain on Monday damaged crops such as red gram, maize, chillies and paddy in Rompicherla, Narasaraopet, Piduguralla, Macherla, Gurazala, Dachepalli, Nakerakallu, Bapatla, Tenali, Repalle and other parts of Guntur district, putting farmers in a fix. Farmers keep their chilli produce out in the sun so that they can be dried.

However, the untimely rain left no chance for the farmers to shield their crops from being soaked.

A farmer named Darsi Nageswara Rao of Piduguralla said, “We were fast asleep when the chilli and paddy were damaged due to rain.”

Rao added that he cultivated chilli in two-acre land in Piduguralla but his entire produce was destroyed.

The farmers are requested the State government to help them by purchasing the wet produce.