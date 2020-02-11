Visakhapatnam professor held after Andhra police receive first distress call on Disha app

By Express News Service

ELURU: A 43-year-old professor from Visakhapatnam was taken into custody by Eluru town police, following a distress call received through the Disha app early on Tuesday morning.

This was the first distress call to have been received through the app.

At around 4:20 am, the Disha Control Centre received an SOS alert and the call was tracked to Eluru III town police limits.

Police zeroed in on an APSRTC Garuda bus going to Vijayawada from Visakhapatnam. The bus was stopped at Kalaparru Toll Gate and the accused identified as K Basavaiah was taken into custody.

The woman who made the distress call is in her 40s and works as a government official in Vijayawada.

In her complaint to the police, she said the accused misbehaved with her on the bus and she used the Disha app to alert the police.

Basavaiah was handed over to the Pedapadu Police as the incident occurred in their limits and a case was registered against him under Sec 354 of IPC.

He will be produced in court later in the day.

The state government on Tuesday accorded administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 47,93,27,000 as additional funds towards the Disha scheme.

A government order was issued to this effect.