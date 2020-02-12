Home States Andhra Pradesh

Accused who misbehaved with Andhra woman on bus caught in 7 mins after Disha App SOS alert

The complainant said the accused misbehaved with her on the bus and touched her in an objectionable manner.

Published: 12th February 2020 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

A Zero FIR was registered and Basavaiah was handed over to the Pedapadu police as the offence was committed in their limits.

A Zero FIR was registered and Basavaiah was handed over to the Pedapadu police as the offence was committed in their limits.

By Express News Service

ELURU: Acting on the first distress call received through the new Disha App, the Eluru III Town police on Tuesday caught a 43-year-old assistant professor within seven minutes of the SOS alert.

At 4:21 am, the Disha Control Centre in Mangalagiri received an alert, and the call was traced to a moving vehicle in the Eluru III town police limits. The cops zeroed in on an APSRTC Garuda bus headed from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada. The bus was intercepted by a patrol vehicle at the Kalaparru toll gate and the accused, K Basavaiah, was taken into custody.

The woman who made the distress call is in her 40s and works as a senior government official. In her complaint, she said the accused misbehaved with her on the bus and touched her in an objectionable manner.

A Zero FIR was registered and Basavaiah was handed over to the Pedapadu police as the offence was committed in their limits. He was booked under Section 354 (A) of the IPC and produced in court before being let out on personal bail.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated the swift action by the police. DGP Gautam Sawang, during a review meeting with the CM, emphasised the success of the App and the staff on duty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Disha App Disha Control Centre APSRTC Garuda bus K Basavaiah
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp