Accused who misbehaved with Andhra woman on bus caught in 7 mins after Disha App SOS alert

By Express News Service

ELURU: Acting on the first distress call received through the new Disha App, the Eluru III Town police on Tuesday caught a 43-year-old assistant professor within seven minutes of the SOS alert.

At 4:21 am, the Disha Control Centre in Mangalagiri received an alert, and the call was traced to a moving vehicle in the Eluru III town police limits. The cops zeroed in on an APSRTC Garuda bus headed from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada. The bus was intercepted by a patrol vehicle at the Kalaparru toll gate and the accused, K Basavaiah, was taken into custody.

The woman who made the distress call is in her 40s and works as a senior government official. In her complaint, she said the accused misbehaved with her on the bus and touched her in an objectionable manner.

A Zero FIR was registered and Basavaiah was handed over to the Pedapadu police as the offence was committed in their limits. He was booked under Section 354 (A) of the IPC and produced in court before being let out on personal bail.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated the swift action by the police. DGP Gautam Sawang, during a review meeting with the CM, emphasised the success of the App and the staff on duty.