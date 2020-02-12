After being punished by Math teacher, 10th standard Andhra student tries to commit suicide

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Saddened over punishment by teacher, a student tried to commit suicide by jumping from the first floor of a school building at Nuzendla in Guntur district on Wednesday.

According to reports, mathematics teacher Sudha Rani became angry with Mekala Abhinava Jyothi (16) over the latter’s poor performance in studies. The student fractured her left femur. She was studying in Class 10 and belonged to Pathareddypalem of Nuzendla mandal.

Locals immediately shifted Jyothi to Vinukonda Area Hospital for treatment and filed a complaint against the teacher who allegedly punished students regularly.

Inavole Sub-Inspector (SI) R Ravindra Reddy said the victim was shifted to a private hospital after being administered first-aid.

Meanwhile, MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu spoke to District Educational Officer (DEO) Durga Bhavani over the phone and urged her to take necessary action.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000