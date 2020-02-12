Andhra government removes security cover for former minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday removed the security cover of former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and former Gurazala MLA Yerapathaneni Srinivasa Rao and asked the security personnel to report at the headquarters with immediate effect.

Following the development, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders claimed that they haven’t received any written notification of reducing the security measures and expressed their concern over their safety while visiting constituencies. The opposition leaders also called the move as Jagan’s vindictive decision.

Earlier, the State government downsized the security cover for TDP leaders including former CM N Chandrababu Naidu, his son and MLC Lokesh, former ministers Kaluva Srinivasulu and Palle Raghunath Reddy and Anantapur MP JC Diwakar Reddy.

When contacted by TNIE, former irrigation minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao said he was given 2+2 security cover earlier and that was reduced to 1+1 a few months back as the government slashed security to many TDP leaders.

“There is no security cover for me. The government took all the staff without informing us earlier,” Devineni Umamaheswara Rao rued.

When asked reasons behind the sudden move, sources in Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) said that the decision was taken by the Security Review Committee (SRC) based on the requirements and considering the present political positions of the leaders. “Since they are not holding any key positions, the security cover was removed. If they feel necessary, they may approach government,” the official said on the condition of anonymity.