Andhra Pradesh PE Teacher held for sexually harassing student’s mother

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A married woman filed a complaint against a teacher working in a private school alleging sexual harassment at Karampudi mandal of Guntur district on Tuesday.

According to reports, physical education teacher SK Subhani of Oppicherla started sexually harassing a mother who came to drop her child to school every day.

He collected the victim’s mobile number from her child and started sending her obscene messages through WhatsApp for the past days.

When he started demanding sexual favours from her, she warned him that she would complain to the school management. In reply, the former threatened that he would commit suicide.

Afraid, the victim informed her husband, school management of the incident. Her husband filed a police complaint. The accused has been arrested.