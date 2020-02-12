Coronavirus: Central team in Visakhapatnam to review readiness

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A three-member Union Health Ministry team is on a three-day visit to the city to review preparedness by hospitals to deal with coronavirus threat. Led by epidemiologist Shikha Vardhan, the team visited the Visakhapatnam International Airport, KGH and chest hospital and expressed satisfaction over the facilities at isolation wards. The other two team members are Kapoor Ch Choudhary and Anuradha Sulania.

The team members instructed the concerned officials to set up separate wards for suspected cases and isolation wards for affected cases. The team was told that 18 rapid action force (RAF) teams were formed to tackle the coronavirus cases.

The team inspected isolation wards and expressed satisfaction over preventive and curative measures taken as per the guidelines.

However, the three-member team wanted positive pressure ventilation and recommended air exchanges in the ward. Vardhan said tests should be conducted for international passengers at the airport itself. Tests for those showing symptoms should be kept in suspected cases ward.