Expedite works in Andhra Pradesh: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to Petroleum minister

Besides appraising about petroleum projects under implementation in the State, the minister assured the Vice-President of fast-tracking completion of all oil and gas projects in the State.

Published: 12th February 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo| Twitter/ Vice President of India)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has suggested Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan to expedite petroleum projects at different stages of implementation in the State.

The Petroleum Minister along with the officials of the department called on the Vice-President in Delhi on Tuesday. Besides appraising about petroleum projects under implementation in the State, the minister assured the Vice-President of fast-tracking completion of all oil and gas projects in the State.

The Minister said that the oil and gas projects under different stages of implementation will usher new dawn of prosperity for the people of AP and further facilitate ease-of-living for citizens. An estimated investment of Rs 68,000 crore in offshore projects, and Rs 10,000 crore in onshore projects, have been lined up in the KG Basin, he said adding that the ministry is committed huge investments in the east coast to establish Kakinada as a hydrocarbon hub of the country.

Modernisation of Visakhapatnam refinery under the Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project is in full swing and will be completed ahead of its scheduled completion date of 2nd Quarter of FY 2022-23, the minister informed the Vice-President.

