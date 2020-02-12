Home States Andhra Pradesh

Leave no eligible beneficiary behind: Andhra CM on social welfare pension

Published: 12th February 2020 08:22 AM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made it clear that not even a single eligible beneficiary should be left bereft of social welfare pension, and directed the officials concerned to complete the process of re-verification, social audit and publishing of the final list by February 20, and issue pension and pension card on March 1.

Taking stock of the implementation of various programmes during a review meeting on Spandana with collectors and SPs on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said 6,14,244 new pensions were issued by his government, amid reports that eligible beneficiaries were left out.

“Let there be no such complaint hereafter and ensure that every beneficiary gets the pension. During re-verification, if the claims of eligibility are found to be true, they should be given two-months (January and February) pension together,” he instructed the officials.   

Collectors were asked to complete the re-verification process by Feb 17 and upload the data by February 18 and complete social audit on Feb  19 and 20. The final list should be ready by Feb 20.

