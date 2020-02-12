No decision to hire school, college buses, says Andhra official

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the APSRTC’s recognised union threatened to go on hunger strike, Principal Secretary (Transport and R&B) MT Krishna Babu made it clear that the management has not taken any decision to hire school and college buses for public transportation in Visakhapatnam, and urged the employees to call off their protest.

RTC’s Employees’ Union leaders P Damodar and YV Rao, accompanied by AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswaralu, met Krishna Babu at his chambers in the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Tuesday. Damodar informed the principal secretary that RTC vice-chairman and managing director M Pratap had reportedly directed officials in Visakhapatnam to hold talks with educational institutions, with regard to hiring their buses. Responding, Krishna Babu assured that the government would not take any decision that was against the interest of the employees.

YV Rao told the official that the ‘unilateral’ decisions of the RTC management were creating a panic among the employees.