‘No non-veg week’ called in Andhra to keep infection at bay

By Express News Service

ELURU/RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The deaths of thousands of chicken in the twin Godavari districts are causing panic among poultry-farm owners and the general public alike. A non-veg bandh has been called for in Tanuku town, and rumours are being spread in the neighbouring East Godavari district that eating chicken from a particular poultry farm could cause one to contract COVID-19.

In Tanuku, local MLA Karumuri Venkatanageswara Rao announced a ‘no non-veg week’ in the town, and said thousands of hens in poultry farms were succumbing to a virus. “We are declaring a non-veg holiday for a week keeping in view the health of the people,” he said.

In East Godavari district, the deaths of more than 2,000 broiler chicken, reportedly due to the Virulent Newcastle Disease (VND) virus, at Baduguvanilanka in Alamuru Mandal on Tuesday sparked panic.