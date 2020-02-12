Steel City will be another Amaravati: Andhra women protesters

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Claiming that the fate of Visakhapatnam will be similar to Amaravati’s, women protestors requested farmers in the north Andhra district not to give their lands to the state government for capital construction.

On the 56th day of the indefinite protests against the YSRC government’s three-capital proposal, residents of the capital region villages staged sit-ins and relay hunger strike on Tuesday. In Thullur, women staged ‘vanta-varpu’ protest and raised slogans against the chief minister, his government and the Centre.

“Instead of carrying his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s legacy forward, Jagan is hampering the state’s development and welfare of the people. Even after more than 40 farmers died fighting against the decentralisation of the capital plan, he seems to be not bothered. Jagan will face the ire of farmers,” the women rued.

The protestors also alleged that the CM had no inkling of what he was doing. “We are running from pillar to post for the past 56 days and gathering support to make our voice heard,” the farmers said.