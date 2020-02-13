Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM Jagan, PM Modi discuss plan for capital cities, Council

CM also seeks PM’s cooperation to relocate High Court to Kurnool.

Published: 13th February 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo I EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday formally apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his plan for decentralised administration of the State, and sought the latter’s cooperation to shift the High Court to Kurnool. He also informed Modi about the move to abolish the Legislative Council, and urged him to take the process forward.

The meeting between the leaders in New Delhi lasted more than one-and-a-half hours, and for the first time,  saw Jagan briefing the Prime Minister on his plans to set up three capitals. At first, Jagan met Modi along with his MPs, and later, the two had a one-on-one discussion during which the Chief Minister submitted several representations.

The meeting assumed significance as it came after a long gap and at a time when the Jagan government is pushing forward its plan for decentralised governance, which the BJP State wing is opposed to.
Jagan also invited Modi for the distribution of 25 house site pattas to the poor in the State on March 25 (Ugadi), and the Prime Minister responded positively.

As far as decentralised governance is concerned, Jagan said his government is committed to developing the State and removing regional imbalances. “We have chalked out plans to provide seats of governance in different regions. As part of this, the State Cabinet approved the proposal to have the executive capital at Visakhapatnam, judicial capital at Kurnool, and legislative capital at Amaravati,’’ the Chief Minister told Modi, adding that the Cabinet passed the related bill as well.The Chief Minister also explained the circumstances that led to the proposal to abolish the Council.

“Going by the developments in the past two months, the Council, instead of giving valuable suggestions, is trying to create hurdles to the bills that were introduced by the elected government,’’ Jagan said and added that under these circumstances, the State Assembly passed a resolution with two-thirds majority recommending that the Council be abolished.

The Chief Minsiter sought for the Prime Minster to instruct the law department to take the process forward, besides working towards relocating the High Court to Kurnool.On another initiative of the State that needs the Centre’s intervention, Jagan said his government had introduced the AP Disha Act 2019 to protect women and children. He wanted the Prime Minister to instruct the Home Ministry to take forward the enactment of the Act.

Jagan seeks special status
Jagan once again requested the Centre to accord Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. He said that there is no need for the 15th Finance Commission recommen-dations for according SCS to the State

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Jagan modi meet
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp