Andhra CM Jagan, PM Modi discuss plan for capital cities, Council

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday formally apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his plan for decentralised administration of the State, and sought the latter’s cooperation to shift the High Court to Kurnool. He also informed Modi about the move to abolish the Legislative Council, and urged him to take the process forward.

The meeting between the leaders in New Delhi lasted more than one-and-a-half hours, and for the first time, saw Jagan briefing the Prime Minister on his plans to set up three capitals. At first, Jagan met Modi along with his MPs, and later, the two had a one-on-one discussion during which the Chief Minister submitted several representations.

The meeting assumed significance as it came after a long gap and at a time when the Jagan government is pushing forward its plan for decentralised governance, which the BJP State wing is opposed to.

Jagan also invited Modi for the distribution of 25 house site pattas to the poor in the State on March 25 (Ugadi), and the Prime Minister responded positively.

As far as decentralised governance is concerned, Jagan said his government is committed to developing the State and removing regional imbalances. “We have chalked out plans to provide seats of governance in different regions. As part of this, the State Cabinet approved the proposal to have the executive capital at Visakhapatnam, judicial capital at Kurnool, and legislative capital at Amaravati,’’ the Chief Minister told Modi, adding that the Cabinet passed the related bill as well.The Chief Minister also explained the circumstances that led to the proposal to abolish the Council.

“Going by the developments in the past two months, the Council, instead of giving valuable suggestions, is trying to create hurdles to the bills that were introduced by the elected government,’’ Jagan said and added that under these circumstances, the State Assembly passed a resolution with two-thirds majority recommending that the Council be abolished.

The Chief Minsiter sought for the Prime Minster to instruct the law department to take the process forward, besides working towards relocating the High Court to Kurnool.On another initiative of the State that needs the Centre’s intervention, Jagan said his government had introduced the AP Disha Act 2019 to protect women and children. He wanted the Prime Minister to instruct the Home Ministry to take forward the enactment of the Act.

Jagan seeks special status

Jagan once again requested the Centre to accord Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. He said that there is no need for the 15th Finance Commission recommen-dations for according SCS to the State